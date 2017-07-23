Parent Aware program celebrations

Anoka County Community Action Program, which houses the local Child Care Aware of Minnesota Metro for Anoka and Washington Counties, will host two celebrations for providers, parents, and supporters of Parent Aware.

The celebrations will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Blaine Human Service Center, 1201 89th Avenue NE, Suite 300, Blaine and Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Peace of Mind Early Education Center, 9025 Tamarack Road, Woodbury.

Parent Aware Star Ratings are a way to help parents choose high quality early education programs for their children, leading to increased kindergarten readiness. The ratings are also a way for family child care providers and child care centers to showcase their quality and dedication to the well-being of Minnesota’s children.

The public is invited to help celebrate family child care providers and child care centers that have received their Star Rating and those that continue to show they use quality practices. Those attending can visit with providers who have been through the Parent Aware process and ask questions. They have worked hard to show their quality and get Star Rated. Celebrations will feature guest speakers, conversations with providers, community members, and cupcakes.

For more information, contact Annette Borman at 763-783-4711 or [email protected] RSVP by July 26.

For more information about Parent Aware Star Ratings, visit www.parentaware.org.