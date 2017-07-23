New Brighton police reports from July 2-8

• New Brighton •

Theft, burglary

• Theft from vehicle – reported July 4 on the 1700 block of 19th Terrace NW.

• Burglary – reported July 5 on the 300 block of Old Highway 8 SW.

• Motorcycle – reported stolen July 8 on the 400 block of Old Highway 8 NW.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI July 4 on W County Road E and Silver Lake Road.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI July 5 on the 1800 block of 17th Street NW.

• Female driver – arrested for DWI July 5 on Silver Lake Road and I694.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI July 7 on Foss Road and Imperial Lane.

Criminal property damage

• Mailbox damage – reported July 7 on the 500 block of 17th Avenue NW.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers