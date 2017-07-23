Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation to present Steel Magnolias

The Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation will be debuting its annual summer production Steel Magnolias the final weekend of July.

In its seventh year, the foundation brings accessibility and opportunity to those interested in fine arts in Columbia Heights. The nonprofit aims to create, provide, collaborate and support art opportunities in the area. The cast has been rehearsing for Steel Magnolias since mid-May at St. Matthews Church in Columbia Heights, as well as the Columbia Heights High School PAC. Pictured is M’Lynn (Christine DeZelar-Tiedman) handing her daughter Shelby (Emily M. Johnson) juice when she suffers from a diabetic attack at the beauty parlor owned by Truvy (Allison Hawley). (Sun Focus staff photo by Sarah Burghardt)

Unfortunately, this year’s summer production will be the first without CHFAF founder, Keith Roberts, who passed away last summer.

Carrying on the legacy are Jon Rehlander, current CHFAF president and Steel Magnolias director, and Tom Peets, a CHFAF board member. Both are friends of Roberts and are determined to continue the CHFAF mission.

“Keith would always say, ‘if not you, who?’” Rehlander said. “So we just kind of took that and ran with it.”

“Keith’s goal was to put fine arts in Columbia Heights,” Peets said. “He wanted a community theater where people could come and not pay a bunch of money to see a great show.”

Roberts also expanded the theater aspect of the foundation into a scholarship program. Each year, the foundation donates two $1,000 scholarships to Columbia Heights High School students that are interested in pursuing fine arts. Although the foundation specializes in community theater, scholarship recipients do not necessarily have to be pursuing theater art. The students could be focused on music, graphic design, painting, or any career path involving the arts to be eligible.

Steel Magnolias

A bucket list show for many actors, Rehlander said CHFAF’s production of Steel Magnolias had more people audition than any other production. The town curmudgeon, Ouiser (Naomi Jones) is a regular at the beauty parlor and is known for her quip “I’m not as sweet as I used to be.”

“We have a lot of great talent and a lot of it comes straight from this community,” he said. “But its such a popular play, people came from all over the cities.”

He said the foundation was blessed with an “embarrassment of riches with this cast,” and has relied on every cast member and understudy to step up and help with the production.

Steel Magnolias was written by Robert Harling as a way to cope with his sister’s death from leukemia.

“Even though it deals with some fairly serious themes, it has some really good humor in it,” Rehlander said. “Every act has it, even in the most somber scenes, there is levity,”

Steel Magnolias is set in northern Louisiana and features a tight-knit group of women who are regulars at a beauty parlor. Shelby, the daughter of one of the regulars, has Type 1 diabetes. Emily M. Johnson of South Minneapolis stars as Shelby. She said she has learned a lot from connecting with Shelby as a character and understanding her struggles.

“Her life philosophy is that you can get through anything if you have love and support,” Johnson said. “You have a choice of either getting down and feeling sorry for yourself or standing up and just plowing through life and loving every aspect of it and not letting the bad things get you down. It’s been really amazing exploring more of that through Shelby’s perspective.” Shelby (Emily M. Johnson) and owner of the beauty parlor Truvy (Allison Hawley)

The story covers events that span over three years, and in some way or another, Shelby has an impact on every character’s life.

“It’s a wonderful story of how these women’s interactions lead to deepening their friendships and strengthening their ties,” Rehlander said.

He said everyone will be able to see a bit of themselves or their friends in the characters of Steel Magnolias.

“Regardless of the time frame that it is set in, there are some universal themes that come through,” Rehlander said. “People are going to be able to recognize things about themselves and people they know.

He added a big theme in the show is learning to appreciate friendships and relationships in your own life.

Christine DeZelar-Tiedman of Columbia Heights plays M’Lynn, Shelby’s mother.

“I think the emotions in the play are so real and true that I find that I can really connect with my character,” DeZelar-Tiedman said. She encourages people who are only familiar with the movie to come and see the play.

“There are differences, but I think that is part of the fun of seeing it. It’s definitely not exactly the same,” DeZelar-Tiedman said.

Naomi Jones of Columbia Heights plays Ouiser, the town grump. Jones said participating in Steel Magnolias has been a rich experience and praised Rehlander for stepping up into Roberts’ past role as director. The Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation cast rehearsing Steel Magnolias at St. Matthews Church in Columbia Heights. Pictured from left are Annelle (Meg Breithaupt), M’Lynn (Christine DeZelar-Tiedman), Clairee (Barbara Franklin) and Truvy (Allison Hawley)

“I was a little worried because I had no idea what it would be like, but I really like his style and what he’s bringing out in us,” Jones said. “I’m just really happy to work with him.”

An all-woman cast, the actors agreed that the experience has allowed them to build friendships and relationships inside and outside of the play.

“Everyone here is so friendly, hysterical and fun,” Johnson said. She laughed and added that Rehlander can get frustrated when the ladies begin to goof off.

“But we’re also really dedicated to our roles,” Johnson added. “Its a really good mix of having a lot of fun but really investing ourselves into this as well.”

The production

The public is invited to the Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation summer production Steel Magnolias at Columbia Heights High School, 1400 49th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights. Show times are July 27-29 at 7 p.m. or July 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or from cast and crew members.

Visit https://chfaf.wordpress.com for more information.

Follow the Sun Focus on Twitter at @MnSunFocus and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SunFocus