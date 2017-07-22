Police reports from New Brighton June 25 – July 1

Theft, burglary

• Theft – reported June 25 on the 100 block of 19th Avenue SW.

• Theft – reported June 25 on the 2600 block of 14th Street NW.

• Residential burglary – reported June 26 on the 1900 block of W County Road E2.

• Theft – reported June 26 on the 1-100 block of 19th Avenue SW.

• Theft – reported June 27 on the 1100 block of Long Lake Road.

• Shoplifting – reported June 28 on the 2600 block of Rice Creek Road.

• Gas drive-off – reported June 30 on the 900 block of County Road D.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI June 25 on Silver Lake Road and Interstate 694.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI June 28 on Sunnyside Terrace and Sunbow Lane.

• Female driver – arrested for DWI June 29 on Old Highway 8 SW and County Road D.

• Female driver – arrested for DWI July 1 on W County Road E and Silver Lake Road.

Criminal property damage

• Residential damage – reported June 29 on the 1400 block of Piper Drive.