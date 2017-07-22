Mounds View National Night Out pre-party July 29

The Mounds View Police Department is hosting a National Night Out pre-party Saturday, July 29, from 2-5 p.m. at Mounds View City Hall, 2401 Mounds View Boulevard.

The event will be fun for all ages and will feature fire trucks, ambulances, and squad cards, SWAT display, school bus, inflatable fun house, mobile rock climbing wall and food while supplies last.

Guests anticipated to come include K9 Niko, Mounds View Police Foundation, SBM Fire Department, Allina, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Army National Guard, Target, First Student (School Bus Safety) and more.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring school supplies and nonperishable food items to donate to the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf.

The official National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Contact Officer Nate Garland with questions at 763-717-4092.