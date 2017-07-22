Mounds View considers joining Ramsey County drug task force

The City of Mounds View is considering adding a police officer to its department to fill a position that would work in accordance with the Ramsey County drug task force.

The additional position would require approval from voters through a tax levy referendum to fund the new role.

The Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team (VCET) is a county drug task force that targets its enforcement efforts on upper level narcotics distributors, violent offenders, gang members and career criminals. The role of the task force is to prevent the flow of weapons and narcotics into the region.

Commander of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Ryan O’Neill presented information on VCET at the July 10 council meeting.

In the last ten years, O’Neill said case numbers are growing in heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methanphedamine, as well as the number of gun seizures each year. The opioid epidemic and overdoses have also been on the rise.

O’Neill said the advantage of having a police department member that is part of the task force is improvement in collaboration and relaying of information.

“The key is we want to be able to get to every community. Without having someone here and collaborating with the unit, things get missed.”

O’Neill said that as a county entity, VCET does currently pursue investigative cases in Mounds View as it is part of Ramsey County.

“With that being said, having that in-house connection to all the officers that are on the street that see all the drug dealers, those are our eyes and ears,” O’Neill said. “Having that person in the unit and part of the department, its untold how much of a difference that will make.”

He said that each drug arrest would be processed by the officer in the position, which would allow VCET to link cases that are currently under investigation.

“We’d be able to follow up on where the drugs are that are actually coming into Mounds View are coming from, and we can move forward with the mid-level and upper-level drug dealers that are bringing drugs into your neighborhood,” O’Neill said.

The Mounds View Police Department patrol officers are now equip with Naloxone kits, an emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.

Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder said having these kits is a “reactive” effort.

He said his strategy on combating the growing drug epidemic is to go on offense by joining the task force.

“My plan is not to be reactive on patrol, we want to stop the threat at its source,” Harder said. “We want someone from Mounds View representing Mounds View. They know the streets, they know the people. That’s huge as far as getting informants and getting trust.”

Through his experience in law enforcement, Harder said he knows the importance of “watching your own blotter,” as well as contributing to the task force.

Police departments in Ramsey County that are currently participating in the task force are St. Paul, White Bear Lake, Roseville, New Brighton and Maplewood, as well as members from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The council set a public hearing to discuss the ballot language of the proposed referendum and hear public comment at the July 24 council meeting. If approved, residents will vote for the tax levy on Election Day, along with the Mounds View School District School Board members and facilities bond referendum.