Fridley Night to Unite

Night to Unite is coming up on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Night to Unite is an annual community building event that provides an opportunity to build partnerships amongst neighbors, public safety personnel and other community organizations and leaders. It is the perfect time to bring people together under positive circumstances and get to know one another with the ultimate goal of building a cohesive and safe community.

Goodies pickup will be held Monday, July 31, from 2-6 p.m., in the lower level meeting room at City Hall, 6431 University Avenue NE. Items are limited to one per block party under the name of the person on the registration form (even if you are combining with someone else), and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

To register for a block party, visit http://fridleymn.gov/946/Night-to-Unite. Registration deadline is July 27.