Amada Simula earns Columbia Heights Humanitarian of the Year award

A dedicated volunteer and community leader, Amada Simula was recognized as the Columbia Heights 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

Each year, the city recognizes an individual from the community that unselfishly contributes their time and effort to helping people and consistently puts the needs of others before their own. Additionally, the award is given to residents that have not otherwise been publicly recognized. Columbia Heights Humanitarian of the Year 2017 Amada Simula rode in the Jamboree parade on June 23. (Sun Focus staff photo by Sarah Burghardt)

Get to know the neighbors

Simula started getting involved in the community when she first moved to Columbia Heights in 2014. She has been the Neighborhood Block Captain in past cities and decided to continue this role in Columbia Heights. The first summer living in Columbia Heights, Simula threw a block party and now the neighborhood holds annual spring and fall block parties.

“It’s a great experience. Each year everyone becomes more familiar with one another. At our first event, there were neighbors that had lived next door to each other for 27 years and they had never met until the block party!” Simula said.

HeightsNEXT

Simula has been involved with newly founded community group HeightsNEXT since its inception in late 2016. She facilitates meetings, reserves meeting rooms, helps administer the group’s Facebook page and as the Director of the Community Engagement Committee, she works with a team to organize HeightsNEXT events.

“One of the exciting things about HeightsNEXT is getting people together from around the city that want to improve Columbia Heights,” Simula said.

A great opportunity to get involved, the group found out about the Columbia Heights 2040 Comprehensive Plan update. The comprehensive plan is a planning document that implements the long-range vision of the community and serves as a guide to help elected city officials to make informed decisions. The City is highly encouraging residents to share their input and contribute to the vision of Columbia Heights’ future.

“We started thinking, how could we help the city have input from many different people,” Simula said. “That was a lot of our focus to get our ideas spinning. We now collect data from our events and hope to share it with the Comprehensive Plan Review Committee and the planning agency.”

HeightsNEXT organizes many community events with the purpose to encourage networking and collaboration. Some events include an annual volunteer potluck, free community movie nights, an Earth Day clean up in partnership with the Lions Club, the ice cream social at the community picnic, perennial plant exchange and an upcoming dog day event.

With many volunteer groups already formed within the community, Simula said HeightsNEXT can be used as an interlinking web to create partnerships.

“Let’s say there’s someone out there who wants to help pollinators, monarchs and bees, then they find out there’s a group that is interested in the same thing,” Simula said. “Hopefully HeightsNEXT can help them connect and combine their efforts.”

Simula said these connections can help residents to get more involved, as well as help to find others that have similar interests and initiatives.

Volunteer efforts

Besides having a leadership role in HeightsNEXT, Simula is sure to stay involved by helping out with SACA, Lions Club initiatives and is looking forward to being a children’s book guest reader at local Community Grounds Coffee Shop. She also sang at the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, volunteered at the Holiday Train, was an election judge, is a Community Education Advisory Board Member, among many other volunteer efforts.

Although Simula likes to keep busy with volunteer work, she added that it is necessary to strike a balance with other important aspects in life. Simula is on staff at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church in Fridley as the Publications and Membership Coordinator and also likes to spend time with her family, working in her garden, and being a homemaker.

Mission to nominate

Simula was nominated by friend and fellow volunteer Jennifer Laine. Laine said she believes Columbia Heights is a better place to live because of her.

“She does all of this because of her love for our city and her genuine desire to help others and build community,” Laine said about Simula’s volunteering efforts. “She naturally and effortlessly brings people and groups together.”

Laine added Simula is very humble and often works quietly behind the scenes to get everything done without enough help.

Simula said she is excited to enter in a nomination for the Humanitarian of the Year award next year.

“When I heard that I had been awarded, my first thought was ‘Now I have to keep my eyes open for someone to nominate next year!’ There are so many people working hard in our community,” she added. “Not just making the world a better place but finding the good that is already there, and bringing it out more. It’s motivating and inspiring!”