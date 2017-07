Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) food shelf is kicking off its annual fresh produce distributions on July 22. Fresh produce will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. until noon, or until supplies run out.

Other dates include Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14. Produce will vary each time, depending on what is ready to be harvested. The fresh produce distributions are open to the community.