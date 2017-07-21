Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 02-PR-17-330

In Re: Estate of

Adelbert Carl Lunz,

Deceased.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 325 East Main Street Anoka, Minnesota 55303, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent and for the appointment of Rose Babcock whose address is 1510 11th Avenue So., Apt 303, Minneapolis, MN 55410 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: July 5, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Lawrence R. Johnson

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Howard S. Kleyman

2400 Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Attorney License No. 56558

Telephone: 612-870-4200

Fax:612-454-2554

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

July 21, 28, 2017

710537