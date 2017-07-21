Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 02-PR-17-330
In Re: Estate of
Adelbert Carl Lunz,
Deceased.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 325 East Main Street Anoka, Minnesota 55303, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent and for the appointment of Rose Babcock whose address is 1510 11th Avenue So., Apt 303, Minneapolis, MN 55410 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: July 5, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Lawrence R. Johnson
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Howard S. Kleyman
2400 Hennepin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Attorney License No. 56558
Telephone: 612-870-4200
Fax:612-454-2554
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
July 21, 28, 2017
710537