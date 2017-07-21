Police reports from Columbia Heights June 29 – July 2

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Garage burglary – reported June 29 on the 4000 block of Van Buren Street.

• Theft from a vehicle – reported June 29 on the 1900 block of 41st Avenue NE.

• Theft of a YardMan push mower – reported June 29 on the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE.

• Theft – reported June 29 on the 3800 block of Tyler Street.

• Theft of a tool – reported June 30 on the 4100 block of Polk Street NE.

• Theft of a package – reported July 1 on the 4800 block of Madison Street NE.

• Fraud – reported July 1 on the 4100 block of Arthur Street NE.

• Theft of a vehicle – reported July 1 on the 4900 block of 7th Street NE.

• Shoplifting – reported July 1 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Cell phone theft – reported July 1 on the 800 block of 47th Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported July 2 on the 3800 block of Main Street NE.

• Theft of wallet – reported July 3 on the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Theft of three bottles of liquor – reported July 3 on the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE.

• Theft of two packs of cigarettes – reported July 4 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Hit and run – reported June 30 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Vandalism with eggs – reported July 2 on the 4200 block of 4th Street NE.