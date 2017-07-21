Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF

MECHANICS LIEN SALE
Please take notice that at the address of Copart 3737 East River Rd. Fridley, MN 55421
At 10 am, on August 22nd,2017
The Sheriff of Anoka County will sell to the highest cash bidder a 2014 Niss Altima Vin Number 1N4AL3AP7EN255995.
Storage and lien sale fees are due as of 5/10/2017, is $583.97.
The storage will continue to accrue at $20.00 per day until the sale date.
Owner(s): Toni Herman
Lienholder:
Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp
PLEASE NOTE- THIS MAY BE A SALVAGE VEHICLE
Published in the
Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus
July 21, 28, August 4, 2017
