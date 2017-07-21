Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF MECHANICS LIEN SALE

Please take notice that at the address of Copart 3737 East River Rd. Fridley, MN 55421
At 10 am, on August 22nd, 2017 The Sheriff of Anoka County will sell to the highest cash bidder a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer, Vin Number 1GNDT13S042113279.
Storage and lien sale fees are due as of 5/10/2017, is $1003.97.
The storage will continue to accrue at $20.00 per day until the sale date.
Owner(s): Landon Berg
Lienholder:
Credit Acceptance Corp
PLEASE NOTE- THIS MAY BE A SALVAGE VEHICLE
Published in the
Columbia Hgts -Fridley Sun Focus
July 21, 28, August 4, 2017
712379