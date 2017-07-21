New Brighton to build first fully-accessible playground

The first full-accessible playground in New Brighton is making its way into Lions Park.

The New Brighton City Council approved the purchase of playground equipment from Miracle Recreation Equipment and safety surfacing from Weber Recreational Designs during the July 11 meeting.

Formerly known as North Park, Lions Park has been under the city’s radar since 2013.

In March 2016, the City Council authorized a construction agreement for the park, which included a lighted sports field, trails, an existing pond and a playground.

With the exception of the playground, park construction is nearly complete.

Design

When the playground became a reality, a task force, comprised of six residents of the Exchange Area and one PREC member, was created to assist in the playground design.

The task force researched playground amenities, met with playground vendors and recommended a playground for installation submitted by Miracle Recreation Equipment and Weber Recreational Designs on June 7.

“One of the biggest things that the task force wanted was an accessible playground,” said acting Parks and Recreation Director Jason Hicks.

To make this possible, the surface of the playground will be a poured-in-place surface as opposed to wood chips or pebbles. This will allow anyone with an ambulatory disability to access the playground easily.

“It is going to be something that whether someone has a cane, walker or wheel chair, they can get across easily and can get to different parts of the playground,” said Hicks.

Other exclusive park amenities include an expression swing, ramps for easy playground access and a gravity rail, which will be the first in Minnesota. “I am really pleased that we are moving forward with this and I know that there has been a lot of effort and I know that it goes back years and years for that park,” said council member Mary Burg.

Cost and funding

The playground equipment will be purchased from Miracle Recreation through the purchasing cooperative National Joint Powers Alliance.

The total amount for the structure is $108,101.65. The safety surfacing will be purchased directly through Weber Recreational Designs, Inc. The cost for the surfacing is $95,000.

Funding will come from multiple sources including $100,000 from a New Brighton Lions Club donation, $67,061.78 from a Ramsey Excavating contract deduction, $1,000 from a Couch Family Foundation donation and $35,039.87 from Change for the Better Funds.

The deduction from the Ramsey Excavating contract came after it was determined that the safety surfacing, which was originally included in the contract with Ramsey Excavating should be installed by the playground vendor.

The playground vendor will ensure the correct depths of surfacing are installed to provide fall protection for playground users. Playground vendors also indicated they would not honor warranties if they did not install the safety surfacing.

Change for the Better is a donation program in which residents round up their utility bills and the donated “change” is reserved in an account specifically for park improvements and enhancements.

The playground is expected to be complete in the fall of 2017.

“New Brighton’s Lions Park will be a legacy for this community and within that legacy is this fully accessible playground,” said council member Brian Strub.

