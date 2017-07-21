Kids climb, receive free helmets with Mounds View public safety

MVPD and SBM Fire Department team up with Ramsey County Library-Mounds View to offer fun afternoon for kids

Kids enjoyed an afternoon learning about bike safety and taking on the rock wall at an event hosted by the Mounds View Police Department on July 13. Landry Grantz, 3, gets a little help from Mounds View Police Chief Nate Harder as she takes on the MVPD mobile rock wall on July 13. (Sun Focus staff photo by Sarah Burghardt)

The MVPD brought their mobile rock wall to the Mounds View Library parking lot and teamed up with the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department to give away free helmets.

These free helmets were purchased by the fire department through a safety fund, which allows them to provide helmets to kids in the area a few times each year. Kids that already had their own helmets were able to get a fitting by the firefighters.

Both the MVPD and fire department held a “bike safety training camp” to teach lessons and encourage safe bike riding.

The event was also an opportunity for children to interact with the City’s public safety officers in a fun environment. The MVPD hosts many kid-friendly events to show children and teens that officers in a positive light and are here to help.

“I’m really excited that kids got to come out and take advantage of all these great opportunities,” Mounds View Police Officer Kirsten Heineman “There’s such a hurdle that we are trying to conquer with kids that are told ‘there’s the police, they are going to come arrest you.’ We really want to get past that. We have a lot of great things that we want kids to be a part of.”

Firetrucks, fire gear and squad cars were also available for the kids to explore.

The Mounds View Library hosted the event as part of their summer programming.

“Thank you to the police and fire department,” Mounds View Library Children’s Librarian Mary Wetterlin said. “It’s been a great turnout and everyone’s having a lot of fun!”

