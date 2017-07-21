Focus region calendar of events

Friday, July 21

Steak or Fish Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fridley American Legion. 365 Central Avenue NE. The Fridley American Legion Auxiliary serves a steak or fish dinner on the third Friday of each month. The dinner includes steak or fish, a baked potato, lettuce salad and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Saturday, July 22

Mounds View Community Theater Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore” Sensory Friendly Performance, 11 a.m. at the Irondale Performing Arts Theater, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton. This will be MVCT’s first Sensory Friendly Performance for families with members with special needs. This performance only $8 per person, available at the door. Mounds View Community Theatre is presenting Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore,”a comic opera in two acts. A sea captain’s daughter must convince her father to allow her to marry a lower class sailor in this comedy opera. Best known songs include, “I’m Called Little Buttercup” and “When I Was a Lad.” This performance will feature sensory-friendly accommodations such as adjusted lights and sounds and a welcoming, non-judgmental environment. Noise-cancelling headphones and fidgets will be available for use during the show, and volunteers will be ready to help. This inclusive performance is also suitable for those with memory loss, those on the autism spectrum, or other disabilities, and their families.

Humane Society Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5173 St. Moritz Drive in Fridley. Dogs Rosie and Daisy are hosting a fund raiser for the Animal Humane Society. There will be creative hand made greeting cards for sale. For each card sold $1.00 will be donated. Help us save unloved animals.

SACA fresh produce distributions, 8:30-noon (or until supplies run out) at SACA, 627 38th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Southern Anoka County Assistance (SACA) food shelf is kicking off its annual fresh produce distributions on July 22. Fresh produce will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. until noon, or until supplies run out.

Other dates include Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14. Produce will vary each time, depending on what is ready to be harvested. The fresh produce distributions are open to the community.

Sunday, July 23

Ugandan Kids Choir, 6:30 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, St. Paul.

Experience the music of Africa! Abiding Savior Lutheran Church is hosting a talented, energetic group of singers. The public is welcome to this free performance.

Wednesday, July 26

Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters designer handbag and merchandise bingo, 6 p.m. at Sarna’s Classic Grill, 3939 University Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Proceeds from designer handbag and merchandise bingo will help fund youth athletics and activities in the community. Thirteen games total, $150 cash or merch prizes for each game. PLUS a must go cash cover-all. Packet sales start at 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m.

New Brighton Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. at 3000 5th Street NE, New Brighton. Shop a variety of local produce vendors and artisans as well as food trucks and entertainment every Wednesday through September. Visit newbrightonfarmersmarket.org for more information.

Thursday, July 27

Recovery International mental health self-help group, 7 p.m. at St. Phillips Lutheran Church (Room 15), 6180 Highway 65 NE, Fridley.

Facilitated self-help groups have been offered sine 1937 by Recovery International. The cognitive behavior method taught in small groups offers a proven method to combat depression, anxiety, fears, panic-attacks, anger, perfectionism, worry, sleeplessness, procrastination, etc.

A group meets in Fridley every Thursday. For local information, call Tom at 612-381-7749 for information on the Fridley meeting. Visit the website at www.recoveryinternational.org for information on online, chat and phone meetings.

Saturday, July 29

Springbrook Nature Center Grand Opening, 1-4 p.m. at Springbroook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave NW, Fridley. Springbrook Nature Center invites you to celebrate and experience the innovative growth of Springbrook Nature Center with the new Outdoor Amphitheater and Nature-Based Play Area. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1:15 p.m. Following the brief ceremony, celebrate with free ice cream from Grandpa’s Ice Cream, live music by the Fridley City Band, a raptor program presented by the Wildlife Science Center, exploration and play.

Mounds View Police Department NNO pre-party, 2-5 p.m. at Mounds View City Hall, 2401 Mounds View Boulevard, Mounds View.

For the first time, MVPD is hosting a NNO pre-party so all residents can enjoy time with public safety officers. The event will be fun for all ages and will feature fire trucks, ambulances, and squad cards, SWAT display, school bus, inflatable fun house, mobile rock climbing wall and food while supplies last. Guests anticipated to come include K9 Niko, Mounds View Police Foundation, SBM Fire Department, Allina, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Army National Guard, Target, First Student (School Bus Safety) and more. Attendees are also encouraged to bring school supplies and nonperishable food items to donate to the Ralph Reeder Food Shelf. The official National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Contact Officer Nate Garland with questions at 763-717-4092.