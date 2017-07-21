Columbia Heights murder fugitive captured in Chicago

The fugitive who was wanted for murder in Columbia Heights was arrested on July 21 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Chicago. Phillip Leron Miller

Phillip Leron Miller, 41, who goes by the nickname “Ox,” was wanted for the murder of Philip Charles Borer Nelson that took place on April 20 at LaBelle Park Condos, at 1000 41st Avenue NE in Columbia Heights. Miller was formally charged with second degree murder earlier this year.

Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said, “We appreciate the collaborative law enforcement effort put into this case and are glad that the suspect has been taken into custody. It gives us peace of mind to know that he is off the streets and will not be able to harm anyone else.”

The Columbia Heights Police Chief, Scott Nadeau added, “This is a senseless crime that shocked our community. I am grateful for all the hard work of our partnering law enforcement agencies in helping to identify, and now apprehend the suspect in this case. This is yet another example of how law enforcement works together to ensure justice and safety in our communities.”

“Taking dangerous criminals off the streets is a team effort. We are blessed with great teammates here in the Twin Cities area and across the Nation,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard T. Thornton of the FBI Minneapolis Field Office.