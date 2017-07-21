Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF FRIDLEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

I-694 Water Main Rehabilitation

City No. 2017-514

Fridley, Minnesota

SEH No. FRIDL 142314

Sealed bids will be received and publicly opened by the City of Fridley, Anoka County, Minnesota, at the office of the Director of Public Works, 6431 University Avenue N.E., Fridley, Minnesota 55432 (Tel. 763-572-3552) on Tuesday, the 15th day of August, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., for the furnishing of all labor and materials for construction of the I-694 WATERMAIN REHABILITATION PROJECT NO. 2017-514.

Major components of the Work include:

Item Qty Unit

Mobilization 1 LS

Traffic Control 1 LS

12-Inch CIPP Watermain Lining 440 LF

Liner Pit 2 EA

Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH(R)) dated July 14, 2017.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: SEH, 10901 Red Circle Drive, Suite 300, Minnetonka, MN 55343, 952.912.2600, David Hutton, Project Manager, [email protected]

Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the BIDDING DOCUMENTS link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 5217372 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from SEH, 10901 Red Circle Drive, Suite 300, Minnetonka, MN 55343 (952.912.2600) for a fee of $100.00.

Bids will only be accepted from Contractors who purchase Bidding Documents as noted above.

Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, State Prevailing Wages for Heavy Construction.

Bids shall be directed to the City of Fridley at 6431 University Avenue NE, Fridley, MN 55432, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR I-694 WATERMAIN REHABILITATION, FRIDLEY, MN, CITY NO. 2017-514, FRIDL 142314.

The City of Fridley reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City of Fridley.

Dated this 21st day of July, 2017.

James P. Kosluchar, PE

Director of Public Works

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

July 21, 28, 2017

712226

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/07/712226-1.pdf