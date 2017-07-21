Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF FRIDLEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SANITARY SEWER LINING PROJECT NO. 2017-450

Sealed bids will be received and publicly opened by the City of Fridley, Anoka County, Minnesota, at the office of the Director of Public Works, 6431 University Avenue N.E., Fridley, Minnesota 55432 (Tel. 763-571-3552) on Thursday, the 17th day of August, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., for the furnishing of work and materials for the City of Fridley SANITARY SEWER LINING PROJECT NO. 2017-450.

1259 LF Lining 24 RCP Sanitary Sewer

179 LF Lining 24 ASB Bonded Pipe

Sanitary Sewer

5633 LF Lining 21 RCP Sanitary Sewer

1634 LF Lining 10 CIP Sanitary Sewer

261 LF Lining 10 VCP Sanitary Sewer

719 LF Lining 8 ESVCP Sanitary Sewer

Along with additional ancillary work items, including service connections, pavement patching, curb replacement, traffic control, erosion control, and turf restoration. The project will be awarded in August 2017 and the Contractor will have until June 1, 2018 to complete the work. All in accordance with plans and specifications prepared by James P. Kosluchar, P.E., Director of Public Works, Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Ave. NE, Fridley, MN 55432, dated July 7, 2017.

Contract documents are available for purchase via the following options:

1. QuestCDN

2. Paper copy including electronic format (CD) for a fee of $75.00.

3. Or electric format (e-mail or CD) for a fee of $25.00.

Contract documents may be examined at the office of the Director of Public Works. Contract documents may be obtained by check, cash, or credit card. Please call 763-572-3552 or email [email protected] to view or purchase contract documents.

Bids shall be on the forms provided and must be made on the basis of cash payment for work, and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check (on a responsible bank in the State of Minnesota) or a bidders bond made payable without condition to the City of Fridley, Minnesota, in an amount of not less than five (5%) percent of the total amount of the bid.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in any bids received without explanation.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

By order of the City Council of the City of Fridley, Minnesota.

Dated this 13th day of July, 2017.

James P. Kosluchar

Director of Public Works

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

July 21, 2017

711669

http://focus.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/07/711669-1.pdf