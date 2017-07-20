Community & People

More than 5,000 ride in 12th annual Patriot Ride

By Eric Hagen
More than 5,000 riders – a record for this event – participated in the 12th annual Patriot Ride on July 8.

The main event was a 50-mile motorcycle ride that started and ended at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, but it was more than a bike ride on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.

Featured speakers at pre- and post-ride ceremonies included Vietnam veteran Barry Winslow, World War II veteran Norman Bixby and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.

Proceeds from the ride will be donated to the Minnesota Patriot Guard, Minnesotans’ Military Appreciation Fund and Tribute to the Troops.
Winslow hopes to raise awareness for those who were either too young or not born in the Vietnam era.

They “need to understand how divided the country was 45-50 years ago and how badly Vietnam veterans were treated and (by understanding that) make sure that current and future veterans are never treated like that when they return home after the sacrifices they made,” Winslow said.

Stanek said families of fallen officers and soldiers have been well-served when the Patriot Guard brings their bikes and U.S. flags to be in funeral processions.

“Thank you to you, our community partners,” Stanek said.

There are countless organizations that help veterans. Ann Rostratter, director of the Minnesota Veterans Home Adult Day Center, shared how its mission is to help aging veterans stay in their own homes as long as possible before they need a management-run senior home. One of their clients is 103 years old.

Rostratter attended a Patriot Ride for the first time last year and was impressed by the scale of it.
“It’s so well organized,” she said.

Sun Sailor community editor Kristen Miller contributed to this story.

This photo taken from the top of a Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department ladder truck shows the large scale of the Patriot Ride event. More than 5,000 people came to the July 8 event that started and ended at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport. (Courtesy of Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department) A memorial wall and display paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Minnesota. (Photo by Eric Hagen) Jim Woodruff, ride captain of the 12th annual Patriot Ride, poses for a photo with Barry Winslow, a veteran of the Vietnam War who spoke during the pre-ride ceremony. (Photo by Eric Hagen) Jackets, clothes and caps honoring the USA, veterans, law enforcement and their support groups were common sights at the Patriot Ride. (Photo by Eric Hagen) A rider captures the stunning imagery of thousands of motorcycles and supporters at the 12th annual Patriot Ride, which was held on July 8. (Photo by Eric Hagen) A rider captures the stunning imagery of thousands of motorcycles and supporters at the 12th annual Patriot Ride, which was held on July 8. (Photo by Eric Hagen) Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View firefighter Jeff Frahm gives a sticker to Kaiden Perry, 2, of Cambridge. Kaiden was a spectator at the Patriot Ride with his mother Tracy (left) and his brothers Colin, 6, and Devin, 4. (Photo by Eric Hagen) A Huey helicopter took off as bikers left the Anoka County-Blaine Airport for a 50-mile ride through Anoka County. (Photo by Eric Hagen) Motorcyclists wait for their turn to leave the Anoka County-Blaine Airport for a 50-mile round trip through northern Anoka County. (Photo by Eric Hagen) This Vietnam veteran flies the flag of those who were prisoners of war and have been returned home and those who are still missing in action to let them know their stories will not be forgotten. (Photo by Eric Hagen) More than 5,000 people rode in the 12th annual Patriot Ride on July 8. This was a record turnout for an event, which started out with about 100 riders meeting at a Dennis Kirk store on a rainy summer day in 2006. (Photo by Eric Hagen) The Patriot Ride honors the military, law enforcement and first responders. One law enforcement demonstration was by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol. Pictured here is Deputy Jim Fredrickson and his horse, Gunner. (Photo by Eric Hagen) A rider and his passenger leave the Anoka County-Blaine Airport for a 50-mile ride for the troops. (Photo by Eric Hagen) Riders give a thumbs-up to military personnel who saluted them as the bikes passed by. (Photo by Eric Hagen)
This photo taken from the top of a Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department ladder truck shows the large scale of the Patriot Ride event. More than 5,000 people came to the July 8 event that started and ended at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport. (Courtesy of Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department)