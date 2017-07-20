Minnesota’s $310 million insurance relief plan on track to cost half as much

By David Montgomery

St. Paul Pioneer Press

Minnesota taxpayers are getting a happy surprise: An expensive new state program is coming in massively under budget.

The program in question is a $310 million plan to give 25 percent rebates to eligible Minnesotans’ health insurance premiums. It was passed in January amid estimates that more than 120,000 people might get state-funded discounts.

Through the end of April, however, only around 95,000 Minnesotans per month had received the discounts. The total bill through the first third of the year: $46.9 million. If that rate continues for the rest of 2017, the state would only spend $140 million, less than half the projected $310 million cost.

The reason for this taxpayer savings may not be such good news, though. There are far fewer people buying insurance than there were in 2016.

“It’s because we have over 100,000 fewer enrollees in 2017 than in 2016,” said Eileen Smith, communications director for the Minnesota Council of Health Plans. “Not as much of the money is being spent right now, because people did not enroll the way we had all hoped when this was passed.”

Experts don’t know exact reasons why so many people left the market. Contributing factors include skyrocketing premiums that even a 25 percent rebate couldn’t make affordable, and the cancellation of many longstanding plans when Blue Cross Blue Shield left the insurance market.

How the program is working

The discounts mean a lot to the tens of thousands of Minnesotans getting them, though.

“It was a real blessing,” Deb Reed of Willmar, Minn., said earlier this year about the discounts to her $2,016-per-month insurance bill. “I felt like I had hit the lotto.”

The 25 percent state-funded discount is available to people who buy insurance on the state’s individual health insurance market and who don’t qualify for existing federal subsidies.

The federal subsidies are based on income and absorbed much of the cost of rising premiums for people who qualified. But many Minnesotans earned too much to get federal subsidies yet not enough to afford monthly premiums costing thousands of dollars per month.

The premium relief plan is distinct from the “reinsurance” plan lawmakers passed into law. That’s projected to spend $542 million over two years to lower premiums in 2018 and 2019, while the premium relief plan affected 2017 insurance.

Because people move on and off the individual market, more than 105,000 Minnesotans have received at least one month of premium support.

The premiums are applied automatically to customers’ bills as discounts.

Insurers then apply to the state for reimbursement. None of the $46.9 million has yet been paid to the insurers, who are also managing the relief program with their own funds. A spokesperson for the state office of Minnesota Management and Budget said those payments should start going out this week.

What happens to the leftover money?

Most of the unspent money will be put back into the state’s general fund at the end of the year.

The provision was added in May as part of the state’s budget. By that point, policymakers knew the premium relief program was coming in under budget. As part of a budget compromise, a little over $16 million will go to the Department of Human Services to pay for operating expenses. Most of the rest will go back to the general fund, the central pot of money used to pay for state programs.

This is a change from the original bill, which would have put any leftover money into the state’s budget reserves. The money originally came from the reserves.

The bill’s drafters were concerned with another possibility: that $310 million might not be enough. It empowered the state’s budget commissioner to reduce the rebates below 25 percent if this was needed to make the money stretch. This cutback won’t be necessary now, though Commissioner Myron Frans won’t make a formal determination until July 15.

-Forum News Service