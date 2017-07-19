Suspect arrested for murder of Fridley teen

The Anoka County Sheriffs Office announced that a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Fridley teen.

Zakariya Hassan Ahmed, 19, of Robbinsdale, was arrested by Minneapolis police as a suspect in the killing of Mohanned Abdul Hafiz Abukhdeir.

The victim was found dead on the side of the road near the 7600 block of Meadowmoor Drive in Fridley just after 1 a.m. on July 17.

Authorites say the teen was shot.

Officials say Ahmed has not yet been formerly charged but the case is under review by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office who will decide what charges, if any, are appropriate.

No further information or details will be released until a formal complaint is issued and filed.

Follow the Sun Focus on Twitter at @MnSunFocus and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SunFocus