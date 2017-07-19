Police reports from Fridley June 29 – July 5

• Fridley •

Theft, burglary

• Mail theft – reported June 29 on the 1100 block of Norton Avenue NE.

• Theft from vehicle – reported June 29 on the 5000 block of Topper Lane NE.

• Theft – reported June 29 on 40th Avenue NE and Main Street NE.

• Theft from vehicle – reported June 30 on the 5000 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Theft – reported June 30 on the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE.

• License plate – reported stolen June 30 on the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Attempted burglary – reported July 1 on the 5500 block of West Fillmore Circle NE.

• Vehicle theft – reported July 2 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• Theft from vehicle – reported July 2 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported July 2 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported July 2 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported July 2 o the 5600 block of 5600 block of 4th Street NE.

• Cell phone – reported stolen July 3 on the 8100 block of University Venue NE.

• Theft – reported July 3 on the 5500 block of West Bavarian Pass NE.

• Theft – reported July 3 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Vehicle – reported stolen July 3 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported July 3 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Gas drive-off – reported July 5 on the 500 block of Dover Street NE.

• Identity theft – reported July 5 on the 7100 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Attempted burglary – reported July 5 on the 5400 block of 4th Street NE.

• Theft – reported July 5 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Counterfeit currency – reported July 5 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI June 29 on the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI June 30 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI July 1 on Osborne Road NE and University Avenue NE.

• Driver – arrested for DWI July 1 on I694 and Central Avenue NE.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI July 2 on I694 and East River Road.

• Driver – arrested for DWI July 2 on the 7500 block of University Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Property damage – reported June 29 on the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE.

• Property damage – reported July 4 on the 100 block of Charles Street NE.

• Property damage – reported July 5 on the 7400 block of Baker Street NE.

• Mail box – reported damaged July 5 on the 6000 block of Central Avenue NE.