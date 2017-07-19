Columbia Heights officials discuss interim police chief, selection process

Columbia Heights administration and council discussed the interim police chief position and selection process during a special work session on July 11.

Columbia Heights Police Chief Scott Nadeau has accepted a position as Public Safety Director for the City of Maplewood and will be leaving the department on July 27.

The work session was called for the purpose to ensure that all officials were on the same page when making decisions about the selection process for the interim and future police chief. At the work session, there was discussion on which official makes the final decision for the appointment.

In the Columbia Heights City Charter, there is language in Section 10 regarding the mayor’s role that indicates that the mayor shall have final say of the appointment of police chief.

In the charter, it states “The mayor shall have the appointment, control, and direction of all police officers of the city.”

In the past, the Columbia Heights city manager has appointed the police chief, although the written language in the charter causes discrepancy.

In the city charter, in Section 53 regarding the powers and duties of the city manager, it states “The city manager shall control and direct the administration of the city’s affairs, except that the police department and the enforcement of the laws pertaining to said department shall be under the sole control of the mayor.”

City Attorney James Hoeft said the language has been written into the charter since its inception and during that time, many charter cities adopted similar charters and used the same language. He said the question of who is responsible to appoint a new chief has not come up in the past.

When Gary Peterson was mayor, the decision was left up to the city manager, as it was thought of as an administrative function, Hoeft said.

Mayor Donna Schmitt said that as “head of the police department,” according to the city charter, she will be making the final decision.

In spring, the city followed language in the city charter regarding the appointment process for the vacant seat on the city council. The process caused “frustration” because of “how the charter was worded,” Schmitt said. She said if the charter commission or residents have an issue with how this selection process is happening, it could be encouragement to discuss the current language and change it.

Council member Connie Buesgens said that she doesn’t like the fact that this language is in the charter.

“I don’t think as a mayor or city council, that we have background or professional experience to make a wise decision,” Buesgens said.

Hoeft suggested that the council discuss the language of the charter, as it could be a concern in the future.

Council members John Murzyn Jr. and Bobby Williams suggested that Schmitt talk to the chief, as he would have the most knowledgeable input and opinion on who to select for the interim police chief.

Schmitt said she has a meeting planned with Nadeau to discuss a potential interim chief. The interim chief will then be presented to the council to allow council members to interview the individual, give feedback to the mayor, and the mayor will make the final decision. The interim police chief will be announced at the going away party for Chief Nadeau on July 27 at the public safety building from 3-5 p.m.

Selection process

Officials then discussed options for the process of hiring a permanent police chief. The city has the option to choose to hire either internally or externally from the department.

Internal eligible candidates include Captain Lenny Austin, as well as the Columbia Heights Police Sergeants.

Assistant City Manager Kelli Bourgeois said the sergeants sent a signed letter to the city requesting to consider Captain Austin as the police chief.

The council agreed to consider internal candidates first, then consider an external process if need be.