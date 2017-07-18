Mounds View police reports June 29-July 4

• Mounds View •

Theft, burglary

• Damage to vending machine – reported June 29 on the 4800 block of Old Highway 8

• Tennis shoes stolen from vehicle – reported June 29 on the 2500 block of Moundsview Drive

• Gas drive off – reported June 29 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard

• Theft of bicycle – reported June 30 on the 5100 block of Program Avenue

• Theft from a vehicle – reported July 3 on the 2600 block of County Road H2

Criminal property damage

• Criminal property damage, terroristic threats and fleeing peace officer – reported July 3 on the 5700 block of Quincy Street

• Damage to bride in park – reported July 3 on the 2300 block of Knoll Drive

• Damage to property – reported July 4 on the 5400 block of Landmark Circle

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers