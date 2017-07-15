License centers closed July 20-24 for computer upgrades

The Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services is replacing the computer system used to process motor vehicle transactions. During installation of the new system July 20-24, all statewide motor vehicle offices — including all five Anoka County license centers — will be closed.

The new Minnesota Licensing and Registration System will standardize and simplify processes, reduce paperwork, improve security, and enhance customer convenience.

Customers may initially notice longer wait times as the new system is implemented. Under the new system, transactions are recorded in real time, while you wait. Once you have paid to register a vehicle or do a title transfer, the record of that vehicle is immediately updated. Your name will appear as the registered owner so there is no need to carry proof of transfer while you wait for the paper copy of the title from the state. With MNLARS, you will receive a title in just 2-3 weeks instead of the 8-12 weeks it currently takes.

Regular business hours will resume July 25 at all five Anoka County License Centers, located in Ramsey, Coon Rapids, Ham Lake, Blaine, and Columbia Heights. Go to www.anokacounty.us/license for hours and directions.

The July 20-24 closure does not include Anoka County’s passport centers, located in Blaine and Coon Rapids.