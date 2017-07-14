Focus region calendar of events

Friday, July 14

Mounds View Community Theater Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore,” 7:30 p.m. at Irondale Performing Arts Theater, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton. Mounds View Community Theatre presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore”, a comic opera in two acts. A sea captain’s daughter must convince her father to allow her to marry a lower class sailor in this comedy opera. Best known songs include, “I’m Called Little Buttercup” and “When I Was a Lad.”

Show dates and times are: July 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m. July 16, 22, and 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.mvct.org/tickets or may be purchased at the door with cash or check. For more information, visit website at http://mvct.org

Saturday, July 15

Red Cross Blood Donation, 1-6 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1900 NW 7th Street, New Brighton. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs by donating blood or platelets. Blood and platelet donors of all types are currently needed. Donation appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

HeightsNEXT celebration picnic, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Wargo Park, 4100 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights. Join us for a HeightsNEXT summer picnic! Bring a dish to pass, lawn chair, and beverages. punch, cake, plates, and utensils provided. More details coming soon!

Humane Society Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m. at 5173 St. Moritz Drive in Fridley. Dogs Rosie and Daisy are hosting a fund raiser for the Animal Humane Society. There will be creative hand made greeting cards for sale. For each card sold $1.00 will be donated. Help us save unloved animals.

Tuesday, July 18

YoYo Yoga, 1-2 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights. Participants will use their creative and artistic imagination, experience cooperation, explore relaxation after movement and have a fun time in the process.The event is for ages 3-8. Registration required. Visit www.columbiaheightsmn.gov to sign up.

Wednesday, July 19

New Brighton Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. at 3000 5th Street NE, New Brighton. Shop a variety of local produce vendors and artisans as well as food trucks and entertainment every Wednesday through September. Visit newbrightonfarmersmarket.org for more information.

Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters meeting, 7 p.m. at 530 Mill Street NE, Murzyn Hall, Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters hold their monthly meeting on the third Wednesday of every month. Come help make a difference for all youth in Columbia Heights. Membership is always free, but what you gain in return is priceless. Meeting will be held downstairs in the senior room.

Thursday, July 20

Recovery International mental health self-help group, 7 p.m. at St. Phillips Lutheran Church (Room 15), 6180 Highway 65 NE, Fridley.

Facilitated self-help groups have been offered sine 1937 by Recovery International. The cognitive behavior method taught in small groups offers a proven method to combat depression, anxiety, fears, panic-attacks, anger, perfectionism, worry, sleeplessness, procrastination, etc.

A group meets in Fridley every Thursday. For local information, call Tom at 612-381-7749 for information on the Fridley meeting. Visit the website at www.recoveryinternational.org for information on online, chat and phone meetings.

Friday, July 21

Steak or Fish Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fridley American Legion. 365 Central Avenue NE. The Fridley American Legion Auxiliary serves a steak or fish dinner on the third Friday of each month. The dinner includes steak or fish, a baked potato, lettuce salad and bread. Cost is $10 per person.

Saturday, July 22

Mounds View Community Theater Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore” Sensory Friendly Performance, 11 a.m. at the Irondale Performing Arts Theater, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton. This will be MVCT’s first Sensory Friendly Performance for families with members with special needs. This performance only $8 per person, available at the door. Mounds View Community Theatre is presenting Gilbert and Sullivan’s “H.M.S. Pinafore,”a comic opera in two acts. A sea captain’s daughter must convince her father to allow her to marry a lower class sailor in this comedy opera. Best known songs include, “I’m Called Little Buttercup” and “When I Was a Lad.” This performance will feature sensory-friendly accommodations such as adjusted lights and sounds and a welcoming, non-judgmental environment. Noise-cancelling headphones and fidgets will be available for use during the show, and volunteers will be ready to help. This inclusive performance is also suitable for those with memory loss, those on the autism spectrum, or other disabilities, and their families.

Wednesday, July 26

Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters designer handbag and merchandise bingo, 6 p.m. at Sarna’s Classic Grill, 3939 University Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

Proceeds from designer handbag and merchandise bingo will help fund youth athletics and activities in the community. Thirteen games total, $150 cash or merch prizes for each game. PLUS a must go cash cover-all. Packet sales start at 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Saturday, July 29

Springbrook Nature Center Grand Opening, 1-4 p.m. at Springbroook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave NW, Fridley. Springbrook Nature Center invites you to celebrate and experience the innovative growth of Springbrook Nature Center with the new Outdoor Amphitheater and Nature-Based Play Area. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1:15 p.m. Following the brief ceremony, celebrate with free ice cream from Grandpa’s Ice Cream, live music by the Fridley City Band, a raptor program presented by the Wildlife Science Center, exploration and play.

Monday, July 31

Parachute Party, 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE.

This event at the Columbia Heights Library is geared toward ages 2 to 5. Parachute play encourages gross motor development, listening skills and cooperative play. Registration is required. Visit www.columbiaheightsmn.gov for more information.