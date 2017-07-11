Police reports from Columbia Heights June 22-28

Theft, burglary

• Theft of carpet laying tools – reported June 22 on the 4300 block of 39th Avenue NE.

• Theft of laundry and a tricycle – reported June 23 on the 4200 block of 4th Street NE.

• Theft – reported June 26 on the 5000 block of 5th Street NE.

• Theft of a PS4 and controller – reported June 25 on the 600 block of 51st Avenue NE.

• Theft of a bicycle and cordless drill – reported June 27 on the 3900 block of Main Street NE.

• Theft and damage to a vacant building – reported June 27 on the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Shoplifting – reported June 27 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue.

• Theft of a mobile phone – reported June 28 on the intersection of 42nd Avenue NE and 5th Street NE.

• Theft from two vehicles – reported June 28 on the 3900 block of Hayes Street NE.

• Garage burglary – reported June 28 on the 5000 block of 4th Street NE.

• Shoplifting – reported June 28 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of a 14 ft. dump trailer – reported June 28 on the 3800 block of Bakken Boulevard.

Criminal property damage

• Four glass blocks broken on building – reported June 22 on the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

• Windshield smashed – reported June 22 on the 600 block of 39th Avenue NE.

• Hit and run – reported June 23 on the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Monroe Street NE.

• Hit and run – reported June 23 on the 4000 block of 4th Street NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers