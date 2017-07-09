Police reports from Columbia Heights from June 14-21

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Identity theft – reported June 15 on the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard.

• Theft – a double convection oven, a two-door sandwich refrigerator and an upright freezer were reported stolen June 15 on the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Shoplifting – reported June 19 on the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Identity theft – reported June 19 on the 4900 block of 4th Street NE.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver – arrested for driving under the influence June 17 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A retaining wall – reported demolished June 15 on the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A personal and public damage to property hit and run – reported June 16 on the 4300 block of 3rd Street NE.

• A rock – reported thrown at a car June 16 near the intersection of 46th Avenue and Tyler Street NE.

• Damage to a preschool sign – reported June 16 on the 4000 block of Quincy Street NE.

• A rock – reported thrown at a car and rear window smashed June 17 on the 200 block of 44th Avenue NE.

• A six inch square block-style window was reported broken and repeat tampering at location grounds was reported June 19 on the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE.

• A hit and run – reported June 21 near the intersection of 42nd Avenue NE and Madison Street NE.