Columbia Heights man ‘regains vision’ with technology

OrCam Technologies brings independence back to life

Earl Harrison of Columbia Heights has always struggled with low vision. He suffers from retinitis pigmentosa, a congenital eye disease that causes severe vision impairment due to the breakdown of cells in the retina. Later on, glaucoma was added into the mix.

Earl Harrison wearing the OrCam MyEye device. Mounted on a pair of glasses, OrCam allows those who are blind or in need of vision assistance to gain back their independence by reading, recognizing and identifying everyday needs and products. (Photo provided by OrCam)

“I’ve always been legally blind,” Harrison shared. “At my best, I could see something at 20 feet what a person with 2020 vision could see at 200 feet.”

Now, although completely blind, Harrison is able to envision a new future. President of Triumph Technologies, a Minnesota-based distributor that focuses on blindness and low vision adaptive technology, he is able to find success and independence with the help of an artificial intelligence device that his company distributes. The device, called OrCam MyEye, provides advanced artificial vision through a small, intuitive smart camera that can be mounted on the user’s glasses frame. Activated by a simple pointing gesture, OrCam is able to read text on any surface, recognize familiar faces and identify products.

Harrison first discovered the effectiveness of OrCam one day after he sat down to look through mail that had been piling up.

“I had been on the road for awhile, and there was quite a bit of it,” he said. Normally, Harrison would use OCR (optical character recognition) on his computer or smartphone to read through his mail, which can be a long and tedious process.

“[OrCam] was hands-free, fast and easy,” Harrison said. “I was able to rifle through that material faster than I had ever been able to do before.”

Harrison said the light bulb went off after he discovered the ease of the product.

“From there, I started doing things like walking down the street and taking pictures. I was able to read sandwich boards, license plates on cars, or displays in windows in malls,” Harrison said. “It really occurred to me that this has truly given me access to information that I would not have otherwise had access to before.”

How it works

The device consists of a miniature camera that can be mounted on nearly any glasses frame, a bone conduction ear-piece, and a small box that holds the battery and computing power.

By using the nose as a center point, a user can look and point to where they want the reading to begin. Reading by a pointing gesture is one of the three settings that are configurable by the user. If the user has tremors or motor coordination issues, other options include a “trigger button” or tapping the device which captures the desired image.

After the image is taken, the connected ear-piece carries audio through vibrations in the user’s skull to the ear, communicating words from printed into spoken. Users also have the option of using stereo headphones with the device.

Object and face recognition

Not only can the device assist with reading, OrCam has the ability to recognize objects and faces through ShareBoost technology. ShareBoost uses an algorithm which balances recognition, accuracy and speed. Users can teach the device to recognize certain products, like a box of cereal they often buy at the grocery store or reading dollar bills.

The device can be taught to recognize familiar faces through a learning-based facial recognition system.

Harrison said he uses this feature often and recalled a time when he picked out one of his co-workers at a conference in a crowd of eight people.

“Its pretty remarkable,” Harrison said. “You can basically train the device on what somebody looks like, and if you see them in a crowd, it will just announce their name once you are looking in their direction.”

The device will announce the recognized person’s name and state the number of unidentified people in the area.

Ease and access

Harrison said he has used numerous applications on smart phones and computers, but OrCam stands out to him because it is a wearable device and is able to read and recognize information spontaneously.

“I don’t wear it all the time, but I do when I know I’m going to be in a situation where I have to access material on a spontaneous basis,” Harrison said.

He shared that smartphones do a good job with reading materials back to him, but the process takes a lot longer compared to when he wears OrCam.

The device also does not need WiFi for use, making it accessible in any situation.

Harrison said gaining back his independence is the most valuable aspect of using OrCam. Simple actions like reading the newspaper or knowing the special on a menu may seem small, but the ability to do these things with no help from anyone can be incredibly meaningful.

The device can also be helpful for those with information processing disabilities like dyslexia. Harrison added that OrCam would be a helpful device to use in schools for students with disabilities. Rather than hiring a paraprofessional educator, the device can be used in testing situations. OrCam does not store information which can assure testing centers that students are not receiving information other than the text on the test.

“This is something schools and universities should look at very seriously,” Harrison said. “This could represent a huge savings financially because paras are paid by the hour, versus a one time cost of purchasing OrCams for students.”

OrCam MyEye is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Hebrew.

