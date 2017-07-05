A weekend of fun at the Columbia Heights Jamboree

Columbia Heights celebrated another successful summer festival weekend with the 61st annual 2017 Jamboree on June 22-25. Residents were able to enjoy the Jamboree parade, carnival, and activities hosted by the Columbia Heights Recreation Dept., Lion’s Club, Athletic Boosters, Tasty Pizza and more.

< > Katie Quarnstrom, Harris Hunter and Nehita Onwubuya formed their own acapella group after meeting at Fridley High School. The trio performed “Who’s lovin’ you” at Heights Idol on June 24. The performance earned them second place in the contest.