A weekend of fun at the Columbia Heights Jamboree

Columbia Heights celebrated another successful summer festival weekend with the 61st annual 2017 Jamboree on June 22-25. Residents were able to enjoy the Jamboree parade, carnival, and activities hosted by the Columbia Heights Recreation Dept., Lion’s Club, Athletic Boosters, Tasty Pizza and more.

 

Chloe Kazee belting out “Rolling in the deep” by Adele at the Heights Idol contest in Murzyn Hall. Columbia Heights kids enjoyed the night at the Jamboree carnival on June 24. Columbia Heights kids enjoyed the night at the Jamboree carnival on June 24. Amada Simula performed “Fever” in Heights Idol on June 24. Frost Simula sang “Head over heels” in Heights Idol. Mo Donahue aka Cher sang “If I could turn back time” in Heights Idol. Carolina Mic made the audience “Bust a move” during his performance at Heights Idol on June 24. The Columbia Heights Royalty ambassadors of 2016 rode in the Jamboree parade. Queen was Sabrina Barrett, Princess was Samantha Bloodsaw, Jr. Princess was Suzanne Nereson and Little Miss was Mara Ball. The 2017 Columbia Heights Grand Marshal was former longtime council member and mayor Bruce Nawrocki. Pictured is Nawrocki and his wife Gerry riding in the Jamboree parade on June 23. Council member Nick Novitsky and his daughters toss candy in the Jamboree parade. Kids riding on an antique Columbia Heights Fire Department truck brought their water guns to soak parade-goers at the Jamboree parade. Columbia Heights Teacher of the Year 2017 Erin Edwardson Stern waves as she rides in the Jamboree parade. Edwardson Stern has taught for 17 years at the high school. She currently teaches AP US History, American History and AVID 11. Columbia Heights School Board member Molly Lewis leads the CHHS football players through the Jamboree parade. Immaculate Conception Catholic School Principal Jane Bona and her students in the Jamboree parade. Ted Landwehr celebrates as he finishes the 6th annual Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters Heights Hustle 5K. The Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters awarded winners in each age group for the Heights Hustle 5K. From left are the winners of the 18 and under category: Kaleb Lewis (2nd place), Keon Lewis (1st place) and Spencer Alvarez (3rd place). Kristen Theders performed “Something” by Ariana Grande at Heights Idol held in Murzyn Hall on June 24. Katie Quarnstrom, Harris Hunter and Nehita Onwubuya formed their own acapella group after meeting at Fridley High School. The trio performed “Who’s lovin’ you” at Heights Idol on June 24. The performance earned them second place in the contest.
