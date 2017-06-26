Fairview Columbia Heights, Fridley physicians named 2017 top doctors

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has recognized 13 Fairview physicians, including a Fridley physician and a Columbia Heights physician, as Top Doctors in 2017. Carol H. Schoonover, MD (Photo provided by Fairview) Jennifer L. Welsh, MD (Photo provided by Fairview)

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Top Doctors rankings are determined by a survey sent to 5,000 physicians and nurses in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area. Survey participants are asked to nominate one or more doctors whom they would choose if they or a loved one were seeking medical care.

The candidates who made the final list were evaluated on indicators of peer recognition, professional achievement and disciplinary history.

“Providing exceptional patient care and patient experience is our ultimate goal in all that we do, and we’re proud to have our physicians recognized as leaders in doing just that,” said Beth Thomas, DO, Fairview’s interim chief medical officer and chief quality and safety officer.

Carol H. Schoonover, MD, of Fairview Clinics – Columbia Heights and Jennifer L. Welsh, MD, of Fairview Clinics – Fridley were named one of the list’s 2017 “Top Doctors.”

“These physicians bring compassionate care, professionalism and expertise to the communities we serve,” said Patrick Herson, MD, president of Fairview Medical Group, a multi-specialty group practice that provides care across Fairview’s primary and specialty care clinics.

“We’re honored to have them among our ranks, and we congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition.”