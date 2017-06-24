Columbia Heights Sister Cities program earns national recognition

For the second time, the Columbia Heights and Lomianki, Poland, Sister Cities Program has earned national recognition.

The program was awarded the 2017 Best Overall Program Award for a city with a population under 25,000. The most prestigious of recognitions, the “Best Overall Program Award” recognizes sister city programs that have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in the past year in advancing the goals and mission of the sister cities movement. Awards are presented to six communities according to population size. Columbia Heights and Lomianki, Poland Sister Cities International members Dolores Strand and Patricia Sowada at the Columbia Heights community picnic on June 7. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

“We hope that residents of Columbia Heights are proud of their sister city program with Lomianki, Poland,” Sister Cities International Vice President Adam Kaplan said. “The program’s broad-based community support and commitment to building a mutually beneficial relationship with Lomianki, Poland is a great example of how even cities of this size can have an international impact.”

A unique aspect that contributed to the program’s award is the Columbia Heights Sister Cities’ effort to translate the World War II documentary “Frantic 7” by Jerzy Szczesniak of Warsaw into a book. “Frantic 7” highlights the mission of the U.S. Air Force’s attempt to drop supplies to the Polish during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944. One of the planes in the fleet, the B-17 “I’ll Be Seeing You,” was shot down by Germans near Lomianki. Brother of a longtime Columbia Heights resident Sgt. Walter Shimshock was on the mission, and although he survived the crash, he was executed by the Nazis because of his Polish heritage.

Through fundraising efforts, personal donations and a grant from the Minnesota Historical Society, the organization was able to raise the money to make the translation possible. The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and will begin to ship out in December.

The mission that the “Frantic 7” outlines was a catalyst for Columbia Heights and Lomianki to later form a sisterhood. Columbia Heights resident Bernie Shimshock had recently returned from a trip to Lomianki to attend a commemorative ceremony that honored his brother and the crew of the fallen B-17. Current Sister Cities Co-Chair Dolores Strand helped to form a committee which surveyed residents in Columbia Heights, determining that many people were in favor of having a sister city in Poland. The two cities established a formal Sister Cities relationship on May 13, 1991. The Columbia Heights/Lomianki, Poland Sister Cities organization completed a police exchange among officers in 2016. From left is Mayor of Lomianki Tomasz Burmistriz, Lomianki Police Sergeant Tomasz Pera, Lomianki Chief of Police Tomasz Niedziwicki, Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart, Chief of the Warsaw District Tomasz Szachowski and Columbia Heights Chief of Police Scott Nadeau. (Photo provided by Columbia Heights Sister Cities)

According to Sister Cities International, the Columbia Heights and Lomianki sisterhood works to affirm the city’s identity as a “city of peace.”

This bond is strengthened by active participation and dedication of the program’s volunteers. Many Columbia Heights Sister Cities members have been with the organization since its beginning.

“We have many members that do wonderful volunteer work in Lomianki at their own expense,” Strand shared.

Strand said one member, Greg Logecz, is a retired teacher who helps to teach English at Lomianki schools. Another, Mary Gerde, is a nurse who uses her skills to volunteer at children’s group homes once a year. A dedicated couple, John Bieniek and Phyllis Husted, bring financial contributions to Poland each year from the Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota. The two visit children’s group homes around Warsaw and take the children shopping to purchase shoes and jackets. The Columbia Heights Sister Cities organization is featured in the Jamboree parade each year. (Photo provided by Columbia Heights Sister Cities)

Another unique aspect of the program is the police exchange between the city’s departments that was completed in 2016. A delegation of dignitaries from Lomianki visited Columbia Heights in August 2016 to learn and work with the local police department, observe similarities and differences, and meet residents in Columbia Heights. The previous year, members of the CHPD visited Lomianki to exchange knowledge with the Polish National Police Force.

The Sister Cities organization has also sponsored an annual Young Artists Showcase for the past 11 years. The Sister Cities Young Artists Showcase features the artwork of local students and their own interpretation of themes that encourage peace and unity in the world. With many talented and art-focused students in the Columbia Heights School District, the organization has had many students earn national recognition in the contest, including Nathan Smoka who earned the grand prize in 2016.

The Sister Cities International Annual Awards will be given out at the organization’s 61st Annual Conference in Virginia Beach, Virginia on July 15. Co-chairs Dolores Strand and Karen Karkula will be in attendance to accept the honor. The conference coincides with a number of other Sister Cities events which bring together hundreds of global leaders in diplomacy, foreign affairs, policy, business and innovation. This year’s theme is “global communities for world peace,” which builds on President Eisenhower’s initial vision of creating a more peaceful world by building global relationships through communities.