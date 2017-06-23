Community & People

Columbia Heights community picnic kicks off the summer

The Columbia Heights community picnic was the city’s kick off to the summer. Residents celebrated the beginning of summer at the splash pad in Huset Park on June 7.
Many Columbia Heights organizations joined in on the fun by hosting informational booths for residents to learn more about what the city has to offer.
The Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters provided free hot dogs, chips and cookies for all attendees.

Councilmember John Murzyn Jr. and former mayor Gary Peterson goofing off while cooking hotdogs at the Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters wagon. Columbia Heights Royalty members Sabrina Barrett and Samantha Bloodsaw handing out water bottles to community picnic attendees. The Columbia Heights Rec. Department hosted a booth at the Columbia Heights community picnic and informed residents on their many summer recreational activities. Top left: Deanna Saefke, Elizabeth Loper and Rec. Department Coordinator Liz Bray (center). The City of Columbia Heights hosted a booth at the picnic to share information on the planning process of the update to the Comprehensive Plan, as well as gather residential input. Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. will be working with the city to develop a new comprehensive plan. Pictured is HKGI President Mark Koegler and Columbia Heights City Planner Elizabeth Holmbeck. From left, Columbia Heights residents Scham, Suhayla, Nima, Sabrina and Mahmed Ahmed enjoying their time at the Columbia Heights community picnic. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt)
