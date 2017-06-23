Columbia Heights community picnic kicks off the summer

The Columbia Heights community picnic was the city’s kick off to the summer. Residents celebrated the beginning of summer at the splash pad in Huset Park on June 7.

Many Columbia Heights organizations joined in on the fun by hosting informational booths for residents to learn more about what the city has to offer.

The Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters provided free hot dogs, chips and cookies for all attendees.

< > The City of Columbia Heights hosted a booth at the picnic to share information on the planning process of the update to the Comprehensive Plan, as well as gather residential input. Hoisington Koegler Group Inc. will be working with the city to develop a new comprehensive plan. Pictured is HKGI President Mark Koegler and Columbia Heights City Planner Elizabeth Holmbeck.

