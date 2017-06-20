Focus region calendar of events

Saturday, June 24

Heights Hustle 5k, 7:30 a.m. at Columbia Heights High School, 1400 49th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights. The 2017 Heights Hustle 5K Walk/Run is coordinated by the Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters and sponsored by Northeast Bank. Registration is open. $20 for early bird and $30 the day of the race. Youth, family and club pricing is also available. All runners and walkers at every skill level are invited to attend this event and enjoy a morning of wellness and fun. It is being organized as a community event to encourage everyone to come out and celebrate together in a fun and healthy manner. Race will begin at the Hylander football field. Purchase tickets at www.chathleticboosters.com. Click on the Heights Hustle link to register. Volunteers are needed — e-mail [email protected]

Wednesday, June 28

New Brighton Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. at 3000 5th Street NE, New Brighton. Shop a variety of local produce vendors and artisans as well as food trucks and entertainment every Wednesday through September. Visit newbrightonfarmersmarket.org for more information.

Thursday, June 29

St. Anthony Civic Orchestra Summer Pops Concert, 7 p.m. at Salo Park Amphitheater, 39th Avenue NE between Silver Lake Road and Stinson Blvd, St. Anthony. The St. Anthony Civic Orchestra presents is 42nd season of the Summer Pops Concerts. Admission is free. If inclement weather, the event will take place at the St. Anthony Community Center.



Wednesday, July 5

New Brighton Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. at 3000 5th Street NE, New Brighton. Shop a variety of local produce vendors and artisans as well as food trucks and entertainment every Wednesday through September. Visit newbrightonfarmersmarket.org for more information.

Tuesday, July 11

Coffee with a Cop, Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the VFW, 4446 Central Avenue, Columbia Heights. Visit with officers from the Columbia Heights Police Department over a cup of joe. This is a great opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, questions, or comments.

All About Bees, 1-2 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights. Learn more about these important pollinators with Pollinate MN. The event is for students entering grades K- 5. No registration required.



First session of New Americans Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Drive, Mounds View. The SBM Fire Department and Mounds View Police Department have teamed up to host an academy for people new to the community. The academy will consist of five sessions lasting two hours. There will be presenters from the police department, fire department, the Mounds View city attorney and a law office, the MN Department of Health and a speaker on human trafficking at each of the separate sessions. All of those who complete this academy will receive certificates and enjoy time getting to know fire and police personnel. While parents are learning, kids are invited to play hockey in the main gym and get a free T-shirt for Kids and Cops Hockey. July 11 is the first session. Following dates are July 18, July 25, August 1 and August 25.



Wednesday, July 12

New Brighton Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. at 3000 5th Street NE, New Brighton. Shop a variety of local produce vendors and artisans as well as food trucks and entertainment every Wednesday through September. Visit newbrightonfarmersmarket.org for more information.



Thursday, July 13

Fridley Women of Today meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street NE. Fridley Women of Today believes very strongly in service to others. New members always welcome. The Fridley Women of Today meets every 2nd Thursday of the month. Must be 18 years and older to join. For information, call Gidget at 612-669-7813 or e-mail [email protected]



MVPD rock wall and bike helmet event, 3-5 p.m. at Ramsey County Library – Mounds View, 2576 Mounds View Drive, Mounds View. The Mounds View Police Department is hosting an event at the library and will be offering free bike helmets to kids. They will be first come, first serve. Kids can also climb the rock wall. Bring bikes for an update on safe bike riding and any helmets for a fitting. The MVPD will be stopping kids who are wearing their helmets this summer and will be handing out ice cream vouchers for Dairy Queen.