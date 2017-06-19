CHPD provides bike donations to local students

A dozen lucky Columbia Heights students were all smiles when they realized they had a bicycle for the upcoming summer months.

The Columbia Heights Police Department, in partnership with Wells Fargo and Fridley-Columbia Heights Rotary Club, donated 12 bikes to students in need.

Among the abandoned and unclaimed bikes from the past year, the Columbia Heights Police Department identified bikes that had potential to be a quality fixer-upper.

Robert Putz of Wells Fargo donated his time to repair the bikes and ensure that they are safe and ready to ride, using additional bike parts and other adjustments. Wells Fargo allows employees volunteer hours to participate in community-oriented programs. Putz, a bike mechanic in the past, said he was happy to help out with the program.

“It’s always a good feeling. It’s really nice to have the opportunity to help these kids out,” Putz said.

Social workers at Columbia Heights schools help to identify students that would benefit the most from receiving a bike.

Six students at Valley View Elementary and six students at Columbia Academy all received their new bikes at the end of the school day on June 1.

The Columbia Heights Police Association also donated locks and the Fridley-Columbia Heights Rotary Club donated helmets to the new bike owners.

The program is an annual event, now in its third year. This collaboration is just another way to build community connectedness.

“We [the police department] are always looking for active partnerships within our community, ways to give back, and this is a great partnership with our school district,” Community Service Officer Josh Huebner said. “So we are able to work with them to help out kids who are fortunate enough to get their own bikes. It’s a great way to connect with our community.”

