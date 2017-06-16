Community & PeopleEducation

Congratulations Columbia Heights Class of 2017

“The future belongs to those who believe in their dreams.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

 

The Columbia Heights High School Class of 2017 graduated Thursday, June 8, in ceremonies at the Dick Borchardt Field in Columbia Heights. A total of 167 seniors received their diplomas and can now call themselves Hylander alumni. Seniors Salma Ahmed, Kevin Riera and Evelyn Lagunas addressed their class and Matt Townsend was the faculty speaker. A CHHS tradition, the “Senior All Night Party” followed the ceremony at Murzyn Hall. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt)

 

A total of 167 Columbia Heights High School students graduated on June 8. The Columbia Heights High School band performed at the commencement ceremony on June 8. Senior Evelyn Lagunas giving a graduation message to the Columbia Heights class of 2017. Seniors Salma Ahmed and Kevin Riera addressing their fellow classmates in a graduation speech together. The Columbia Heights High School band performed at the commencement ceremony on June 8. Columbia Heights High School seniors joined their peers to perform a final song with the choir. Columbia Heights High School seniors joined their peers to perform a final song with the choir. Columbia Heights High School seniors joined their peers to perform a final song with the choir. Superintendent Kathy Kelly addressing the class of 2017. Columbia Heights administration members were greeted with hugs by students as they walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Columbia Heights Superintendent Kathy Kelly congratulates seniors as they receive their diplomas. Columbia Heights school board member Hala Asamarai congratulates students as they receive their diploma. Seniors watch and cheer each other on as they receive their diplomas on June 8. Graduating seniors Nate Smoka, Justin Larkin, Blake Miesen and Principal Dan Wrobleski. Seniors Robbin VanWyck and Whitney Meyer Excited seniors received their diplomas at the Columbia Heights High School commencement ceremony on June 8 at Dick Borchardt Field. Graduating seniors Marcos Ferriera and Alejandra Llerna Excited seniors received their diplomas at the Columbia Heights High School commencement ceremony on June 8 at Dick Borchardt Field. Excited seniors received their diplomas at the Columbia Heights High School commencement ceremony on June 8 at Dick Borchardt Field. Graduating seniors were excited to receive their diplomas on June 8. A total of 167 Columbia Heights High School students graduated on June 8. A total of 167 Columbia Heights High School students graduated on June 8. Excited seniors received their diplomas at the Columbia Heights High School commencement ceremony on June 8 at Dick Borchardt Field. Seniors hug their teachers one last time as they prepare to leave Columbia Heights High School.
