Congratulations Columbia Heights Class of 2017

“The future belongs to those who believe in their dreams.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

The Columbia Heights High School Class of 2017 graduated Thursday, June 8, in ceremonies at the Dick Borchardt Field in Columbia Heights. A total of 167 seniors received their diplomas and can now call themselves Hylander alumni. Seniors Salma Ahmed, Kevin Riera and Evelyn Lagunas addressed their class and Matt Townsend was the faculty speaker. A CHHS tradition, the “Senior All Night Party” followed the ceremony at Murzyn Hall. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt)