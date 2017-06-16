Columbia Heights Jamboree festivities to begin June 21

Kicking off the summer right, the annual Columbia Heights Jamboree and carnival is just around the corner.

The festivities are set to begin on Wednesday, June 21 with the start of the Tasty Pizza Medallion Hunt. Clues will be posted at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily at Tasty Pizza until the medallion is found and the $1,000 prize is claimed. El Tequila Mexican Grill participated in the 2016 Jamboree parade in full costume. (Sun Focus photo by Sam Lenhart)

Jamboree activities will continue the following day, Thursday, June 22, for the opening day of the Jamboree Carnival, as well as the Lions Beer Garden. Both events will start at 5 p.m. Residents are reminded that there will be a $2 admission charge for the carnival and kids ages 12 and under are allowed free admission.

On Friday, June 23, the Jamboree Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. The parade will begin at 45th and Central Avenue, proceed south to 40th Avenue, and end at 5th Avenue. Enjoy the rest of the night at the Jamboree Carnival and Lions Beer Garden.

On the morning of Saturday, June 24, the Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters will host the Heights Hustle 5K Run/Walk. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the race at 8:30 a.m. at the Columbia Heights High School track.

At Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street, the Columbia Heights Rec. Department will be hosting an Art Fest and Craft Fair beginning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Art Fest, HeightsNEXT will be hosting the first-ever “Jams and More” tasting event, where residents will share their homemade jams and sauces. Other activities include a Lions Club Bags Tournament to begin at noon and an adult softball tournament that will be running all day. The carnival will be running from 11 a.m. until close, and the Lions Beer Garden will open at 10 a.m. to midnight. Little Miss Jane Osterbauer, Junior Princess Christina Bloodsaw, Princess Yupta Vang and Miss Columbia Heights Victoria Campoverde wave to the crowd during the 2016 Jamboree parade on June 24. (Sun Focus photo by Sam Lenhart)

At night, check out the local talent at the 11th annual Heights Idol. Performances will open with local band Skipdilly at 5:30 p.m. on the Heights Idol Stage near Murzyn Hall, followed by the Heights Idol performances at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will end the night at dusk.

On Sunday, June 25, the first Columbia Heights Lions Waffle Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Murzyn Hall. The Columbia Heights Royalty Coronation will take place at 1 p.m. at the high school. The carnival will continue at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Lions Beer Garden will run from noon to 6 p.m.

Most Jamboree festivities will take place at Huset Park, 3965 Jefferson Street NE, Columbia Heights.

