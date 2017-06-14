Twins, Heights Boosters donate funds for ball field improvements

$12,000 to go toward improvements to Ramsdell Park

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters contributed a combined $12,000 to improve the Ramsdell Park ball field. Thanks to their generosity, the Columbia Heights Public Schools Athletics and Activities Department extended the home dugout, added roof tops and custom logo windscreens on both dugouts, customized the backstop and added artificial turf inside the batting cage.