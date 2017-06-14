Police reports from Columbia Heights from May 24-31

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Shoplifting was reported May 28 on the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported May 29 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of cash from a purse was reported May 30 on the 900 block of 42nd Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported May 30 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of a 2011 Nissan Sentra was reported May 30 on the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE.

• Shoplifting was reported May 30 on the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of lawn maintenance equipment was reported May 31 on the 800 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for driving under the influence May 31 on the 4300 block of Monroe Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle was reported damaged by eggs May 26 on the 5000 block of 6th Street NE.

• A vehicle was reported damaged by eggs overnight May 27 on the 4300 block of 2nd Street NE.

• A cement block was reported to be thrown through a window May 27 on the 900 block of Gould Avenue NE.

• Two tires were reported slashed May 27 on the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Three tires were reported punctured May 28 on the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A broken egg on the front of a home was reported May 30 on the 4100 block of 2nd Street NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers