Columbia Heights High School drama program earns 17 State Spotlight awards

The Columbia Heights High School Drama Department earned a total of 17 Spotlight Awards, including “Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role,” for the spring production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Jesse Mickelson and Alexandra Jones in the spring production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools, taken by Kathy TwoBears)

Spotlight Education – a program of Hennepin Theatre Trust – honors high school musicals in Minnesota and students by formally recognizing the achievements and process of developing young artists, on- and off-stage.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust awards recognize the best elements of musicals performed by Minnesota high schools.

Senior Jesse Mickelson was awarded “Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role” for his portrayal of Seymour Krelbourn. This is the second consecutive year Mickelson has been selected for the leading role award. Seniors Alexandra Jones, Justin Larkin, Nathaniel TwoBears and Junior Pinutera Jackson earned honorable mentions for “Performance in a Leading Role” (Audrey) and “Performance in a Supporting Role” (Orrin Scravello and Mr. Mushnik) respectively as the voices of Audrey II. Jesse Mickelson was awarded “Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role” for his portrayal of Seymour Krelbourn in “Little Shop of Horrors.” (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools, taken by Kathy TwoBears)

The high school’s production, directed by Farah Buffington, earned an “Honorable Mention for Overall Performance.” The show’s technical crew (Luis Campoverde, Alex Mueller, Edwin Pesantez, Salma Abika, Emily Valle, Meylani McCorvey, Teenant Ramnarine and Dan Korbel) received an “Outstanding award for Audio Visual Board Operators.” Overall, the technical team and technical crew earned honorable mentions.

For his work, junior Luis Campoverde has been nominated for a “Spotlight Technical Leadership Award.” Asche Earth, Aiyana Stephens-Moore, Cheyanne Houts and Owen Johnson were also recognized by the evaluators as “Shout-Outs” for their standout work. Stephens-Moore was also selected as a featured dancer who will perform for the June 12 and 13 Spotlight performances.

Mickelson, Jones, Larkin and Jackson will perform with other Honorable Mention recipients in a Spotlight Showcase at 7 p.m. on June 13 at the State Theater, 805 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. For more information about the show, or to purchase tickets, visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org.