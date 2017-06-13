Local groups donate more than $245,000 in scholarships

Nathaniel TwoBears received a Columbia Heights Fine Arts Foundation scholarship. Louise Roberts presented the award on behalf of the CHFAF. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools)

Forty-five local donors, representing foundations, businesses, memorials, individuals and others, donated a total of $245,600 in scholarships to 115 Columbia Heights High School seniors. A total of 63 students received scholarships valued at $1,000 or more with 25 seniors presented with two or more scholarships. The seniors were recognized at the CHHS Academic Awards Ceremony on May 17.

Two seniors earned non-local selections and scholarships totaling more than $570,000. Marcos Ferreira was presented with a certificate of selection to the U.S. Air Force Academy and Alejandra Llerena was awarded an ACT Six Scholarship. A total of 14 seniors received scholarships valued at more than $10,000.