HeightsNEXT hosts ‘Perennial Plant Exchange’

< > Many residents enjoyed the Perennial Plant Exchange, hosted by HeightsNEXT, on June 3 at LaBelle Park in Columbia Heights. (Photo courtesy of HeightsNEXT)

Columbia Heights community group HeightsNEXT held a ‘Perennial Plant Exchange’ on June 3 at LaBelle Park. Residents were able to share their perennial plants and meet others interested in plants and gardens.



“Thanks to the Kiwanis/Key Club for coming out to sell their compost and the gardeners who shared their divides!” said HeightsNEXT representative Connie Buesgens.



Visit HeightsNEXT.org or Facebook.com/HeightsNEXT for more information and future events.