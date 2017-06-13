Columbia Heights 2016-17 Year in Review

The students in the Columbia Heights High School class of 2017 have officially finished their high school careers as they walked across the stage on Thursday, June 8.
The 2016-17 school year was filled with many accomplishments from Columbia Heights students and staff, all who exude a great amount of “Heights Pride.”
Here is the 2016-17 Year in Review:
<
>
October -- Columbia Heights Public Schools honored Medal of Honor recipient and Columbia Heights High School graduate Pfc. James D. LaBelle by unveiling a memorial plaque located in front of the Hylander Center. LaBelle demonstrated courage and commitment to his men at the battle of Iwo Jima in WWII. The ceremony also honored Columbia Heights Activities Director Matthew Miller, who is a Columbia Heights Public Schools Alumni of Distinction and Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation Above and Beyond Citizen Honor Recipient. Miller rescued and aided victims at the I-35 bridge collapse in 2007, saving the lives of 10 people. (Sun Focus file photo by Sarah Burghardt)