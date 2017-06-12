Free 4-H Tech Wizards Youth Club

The University of Minnesota Extension program is offering a free program to students interested in building technology and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills. 4-H Tech Wizards is a free program for area youth in grades 5 through 8. The program engages students in small group mentoring and uses access to technology and STEM concepts to teach life skills. This summer, the program will be exploring video game design.



The group meets weekly and year round.

• Most Mondays at Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th Street NE, Fridley.

• Most Tuesdays at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.



For more information, visit http://z.umn.edu/anokatechwizards.



To join, contact Jy Xiong at [email protected] or call 763-324-3494 or show up at a session.