Columbia Heights senior accepted into U.S. Air Force Academy

The big news appeared in his inbox early on an April morning. Groggy and dreary-eyed, Marcos Ferreira checked his emails when he woke up and opened one from the United States Air Force Academy.

He had officially been accepted. United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Lindman (USAFA Liaison) and Marcos Ferreira at the Columbia Heights Awards Night ceremony. (Photo courtesy of Columbia Heights Public Schools)

An exceptional and multi-talented student, Ferreira has accepted his appointment to the Air Force Academy, a highly accredited and competitive choice for postsecondary education. Of more than 10,000 applicants, Ferreira is one of the 1,225 new cadets who will make the class of 2021.

Upon learning the news, Ferreira immediately called his brother, Maxi Miliano, a U.S. Air Force pilot who was stationed at the time at Laughlin Air Force base.

“All he said was ‘why are you calling me,’” Ferreira laughed. “Then I told him I got it, I got the appointment. He said it was worth waking him up for.”

Aircraft bloodline

The love of aircraft runs deep in his blood. Ferreira’s father lives and works in Paraguay as a commercial crop duster and his father’s great uncle was also a pilot for the Paraguayan Air Force.

“My dad is inspired by his great uncle, my brother is inspired by my dad and I’m inspired by it all,” Ferreira said.

The geographic distance between Ferreira and his father has been difficult, in fact, it is one of the biggest obstacles he has had to overcome.

When he was in seventh grade, Ferreira was enrolled in an online school while in Paraguay for three months, but ultimately, failed all of his classes.

“When I came back in eighth grade, I told myself that I wanted straight A’s,” said Ferreira. “I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to visit my dad while I was in high school during the school year, but I wanted to be a better student; I wanted to do better for myself.”

Ferreira succeeded with his determination throughout his high school career. He has a near 4.0 grade point average, excels in Honors courses, is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Honors and studies the Arabic language. Ferreira is also an All-Conference and State swimmer and has multiple state art and writing awards. Marcos Ferreira and his father Ricardo Danilo Ferreira. (Submitted photo)

Leading by example

The Air Force Academy identifies leadership as an essential trait to receive acceptance. Although Ferreira said he has never been an official team captain, he has always tried to represent himself as a leader. Many of his swim teammates were younger, and Ferreira was looked up to as a role model and tried to pick up where the captains lacked. He said at times, he would help by bringing high energy and hyping up his team before a meet.

He said teaching swimming lessons has also helped him to learn more about himself and different learning styles.

“If someone is not learning in the way that you are trying to teach him, then you need to go to something else. While you’re teaching him that, try to think of a different way to teach him the same technique,” Ferreira said.

He said he also tries to be a leader in the classroom. Ferreira thought of an example in his physics class, where his lab partners all had different skills to bring to the table.

“It’s really about learning how to get everyone together and make them a well-working team,” Ferreira said.

Recommendations and nominations

A rigorous process, Ferreira had been preparing his application since June of his junior year. The application consists of three essays, an interview process and requires a nomination from a congressman.

Ferreira received his nomination from State Rep. Keith Ellison.

“One of the best parts of this job is nominating stand out high school students to our service academies – and seeing them accepted,” said Rep. Ellison. “Marcos is an exceptional student, an all-conference athlete. I can think of nobody more qualified to attend the Air Force Academy.”

Ferreira was also required to receive recommendations from Columbia Heights staff members. He said he is very thankful to Supt. Kathy Kelly, as well as many of his teachers, particularly Daniel Honigs and Marc Jerue.

He said Honigs really pushed him academically, and Jerue helped him to really understand what it means to be an officer.

Jerue is a Spanish teacher at Columbia Heights High School, but also served as an officer in the Army National Guard.

Jerue helped Ferreira to understand the physical aspect of the Academy, as well as the rigorous academics and leadership role of cadets. Helping him through the process, he had Ferreira rewrite his personal essay that was part of his application.

“There’s a certain level that we have for expectations for different people in our lives,” Jerue said. “One of the things that I wanted him to understand is, you need to get down to your core and understand who you are in order to know where you’re going. It’s hard for an 18 year old person to know that. I tried to help him to reflect on who he is, and also who he’s not. Once you’re pretty secure in yourself, you can do good things.”

Jerue emphasized the quality of ‘resilience,’ an important trait for cadets to possess.

“A lot of times, we think hard work pays off, and it does, as long as you don’t quit,” said Jerue. “You have to be there for other people and they have to be there for you to get by in the military.”

Setting the sights high

Ferreira’s mother, Michelle, said she is incredibly excited and proud of her son.

“I give a lot of credit to the school district. I say that because Marcos really likes school, and I think he really likes school because of the district.”

She spoke fondly of the camaraderie of the entire student body and the cooperation between the staff and teachers.

“The whole atmosphere of the school is a positive working environment,” she said.

Michelle said that Ferreira is a highly self-motivated person, but also excels in a structured environment, which the school district has provided him, as will the Academy.

“Whenever he wants something, he works very hard toward it,” Michelle said. “I really believe in him.”

Ferreira said he grew up with a love for the military, but as he grew older, the love grew into a sense of duty, as well as a vision of opportunity.

“I think more doors will open for me going to the Academy, rather than going to St. Thomas, which was another offer I could have taken. I feel like with this, I will have a better leap forward into a career.”

Ferreira has not declared a major, but is considering Computer Science, English or International Relations.

The biggest piece of advice Ferreira offered is to “never tell yourself you can’t do something.”

“You always need to at least keep that small glimmer of hope in the back of your mind,” he said. “Without that, you’re going to lose all hope and crash and burn. I’ve failed plenty of times, and I’m sure I will fail again, but you need to learn to fail, but don’t lose hope.”

Ferreira graduated from Columbia Heights High School on June 8. He will report to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado to begin basic training on June 29.

