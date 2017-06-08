Focus region calendar of events

Tuesday, June 13

Columbia Heights VFW Post 230 meeting, 7 p.m. at VFW Post 230, 4446 Central Ave NE, Columbia Heights.

All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. Our membership provides the direction necessary for the Post to conduct daily business and be successful in our community. The VFW is located on the corner of Central Avenue and 45th Avenue.

Wednesday, June 14

Coffee with a Cop, 6-7 p.m. at New Perspective Senior Living, 3801 Hart Boulevard, Columbia Heights.

Visit with officers from the Columbia Heights Police Department over a cup of joe! This is a great opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, questions, or comments.

Thursday, June 15

Secret Science of Ice Cream, 3-4 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

The Columbia Heights Public Library is hosting an event for students entering grades 4-12. Get the scoop on ice cream science while you make your own ice cream.

Saturday, June 17

Fridley ’49er Day Parade, 10 a.m. at 61st and 7th Street, Fridley

Fridley’s annual community celebration will be a one-day event this year starting with the popular Lion’s Parade. A day of fun and family-friendly activities will follow including music, inflatables, games, sports and more. Street Dance Music provided by the Brat Pack Radio Supershow. The police dunk tank returns, as does the Fridley High School All-Class reunion and the Lions beer tent. The night concludes with fireworks around 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20

Ramsey County Severe Weather forum, 9-11 a.m. at Ramsey Conservation District, 1425 Paul Kirkwold Drive, Arden Hills.

The Ramsey Conservation District is hosting a public forum regarding preparedness for severe weather. The forum will cover community resilience in a changing environment. Featured speakers to present on topics of changing weather trends, watersheds and district stormwater management. RSVP to Michelle Prosser at [email protected] or 651-266-7277 by June 13.

Heavy Equipment Encounter, 10:30 a.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE, Columbia Heights.

An all-ages storytime about the big machines that build, bulldoze and move our world. Meet in the parking lot afterward to get up close and personal with some of the equipment from the Columbia Heights Public Works Department.

Wednesday, June 21

Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters meeting, 7 p.m. in the senior center at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights.

Park in the rear of the building and enter the doors off of the parking lot. The senior center is the first door to your left. This meeting is open to anyone who has an interest in supporting youth activities in Columbia Heights.

Wednesday, June 28

New Brighton Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. at 3000 5th Street NE, New Brighton.

The first time for the season, the New Brighton Farmers Market will be opening. Shop a variety of local produce vendors and artisans as well as food trucks and entertainment every Wednesday through September. Visit newbrightonfarmersmarket.org for more information.