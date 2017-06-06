Police reports from Columbia Heights from May 17-24

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Shoplifting was reported May 19 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• Employee theft was reported May 20 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• Two adult females were cited for shoplifting cosmetics May 20 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• Theft was reported May 20 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• Financial transaction card fraud was reported May 21 on the 800 block of 41st Avenue Northeast.

• Burglary of a storage shed was reported May 21 on the 600 block of 40th Avenue Northeast.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported May 22 on the 4300 block of 3rd Street Northeast.

• Theft was reported May 22 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• Shoplifting was reported May 24 on the 3700 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• Bicycle theft was reported May 24 on the 1800 block of Fairway Drive.

Criminal property damage

• Vandalism caused by stones thrown through a garage window was reported May 18 on the 1000 block of 42 1/2 Avenue Northeast.

• Damage to property was reported May 18 on the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue Northeast.

• Damage to property was reported May 18 on the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

• Vehicle tampering was reported May 24 on the 1600 block of Fairway Drive.

