Columbia Heights’ Comprehensive Plan update to be featured at community picnic

Columbia Heights is beginning an effort to update its existing 2030 comprehensive plan, which addresses land use, housing, transportation, utilities, parks and economic development. The new plan will help set the stage for change in the community between now and 2040. The update process will occur over the next 12 months.



The community development department and consultants working on the plan will be at the community picnic on Wednesday, June 7, at Huset Park, to provide information about the planning process and to hear from the community what they like about Columbia Heights as well as things in the community that they think needs to be improved.



Information will also be available about new development in the community, including the construction of the new Hy-Vee grocery store. Stop by and add your thoughts about what can make Columbia Heights an even greater place to live and work.



Visit the comprehensive plan website ci.columbia-heights.mn.us to learn more and visit the survey site to leave feedback – hkgi.mysocialpinpoint.com/columbiaheights2040.