Police reports from Columbia Heights from May 10-17

Theft, burglary

• A 2001 Ford Taurus was reported stolen May 11 on the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE.

• A burglary was reported May 11 on the 600 block of 51st Avenue NE.

• Theft of a purse was reported May 12 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Burglary was reported May 13 on the 4900 block of Tyler Street NE.

• Theft of two backpacks and a duffel bag was reported May 14 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft was reported May 14 on the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of a sprinkler valve was reported May 15 on the 800 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Money order theft was reported May 15 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft of prescription medication was reported May 15 on the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered and driver arrested May 15 near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Central Avenue NE.

• Identity theft was reported May 17 on the 4100 block of Jefferson Street NE.

Criminal property damage

• Damage to city property was reported May 12 on the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE.

• A hit-and-run property damage accident was reported May 15 on the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• A broken car window and broken window on home was reported May 15 on the 1200 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard.

• A hit-and-run property damage accident was reported May 16 on the 4600 block of Monroe Street NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers